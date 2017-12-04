Foreign Affairs Ministry voices number of Kyrgyzstanis living abroad

There are 617,000-630,000 Kyrgyz citizens in Russia as of today. The Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev told today at a briefing.

According to him, about 700,000 citizens of the country stay outside Kyrgyzstan . Most of them have left for Russia . There are 35,000 Kyrgyz people in Kazakhstan , Turkey — 30,000 people, Italy — 5,500 people, South Korea — 5,000 people. Other 5,000 Kyrgyzstanis have left for Germany , 3,000-5,000 people — the United Arab Emirates , 2,000 — for the UK .