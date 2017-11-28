13:16
+5
USD 69.70
EUR 83.21
RUB 1.20
English

New deputy of Bishkek City Council appointed

A new deputy from the SDPK faction was appointed to Bishkek City Council. The Counselor of Manas Management CJSC Siyabek Abdurakhmanov was handed deputy seat today at the regular session.

The post became vacant after Professor Emil Shukurov terminated his powers ahead of schedule.

«I went to City Council in order to engage in the greening of the capital. I have made a part of the plan and for a year I realized that in addition to greening, the deputy has to spend time on so many other issues. I will do more good in a different way, so I decided to leave the post. But at the same time I will continue to interact with colleagues,» ecologist Emil Shukurov explained to 24.kg news agency.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Three deputies expelled from Onuguu-Progress faction
Committee for protection of Kanatbek Isaev formed
Bishkek deputies to gather for next session on October 3
Bishkek deputies to gather for extraordinary session
Bishkek City Council has new deputy
Bishkek deputies gather for regular session
Government of Kyrgyzstan hampers construction of small hydropower plants
59 settlements have special status in Kyrgyzstan
New deputy takes oath in Parliament
Kyrgyz Parliament has new deputy
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan