New deputy of Bishkek City Council appointed

A new deputy from the SDPK faction was appointed to Bishkek City Council. The Counselor of Manas Management CJSC Siyabek Abdurakhmanov was handed deputy seat today at the regular session.

The post became vacant after Professor Emil Shukurov terminated his powers ahead of schedule.

«I went to City Council in order to engage in the greening of the capital. I have made a part of the plan and for a year I realized that in addition to greening, the deputy has to spend time on so many other issues. I will do more good in a different way, so I decided to leave the post. But at the same time I will continue to interact with colleagues,» ecologist Emil Shukurov explained to 24.kg news agency.