Sadyr Japarov to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan

Representatives of the defendant ex-deputy of the Parliament Sadyr Japarov submitted to the Central Election Commission his statement of intention to participate in the presidential election 2017. The member of the Central Election Commission Elena Jylkychieva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Sadyr Japarov is a self-nominee.

Sadyr Japarov is under arrest. He is a defendant in the case initiated on a number of articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In particular, he is accused of taking a hostage and hooliganism. Sadyr Japarov does not admit his guilt.

Three more self-nominees submitted applications to the CEC the day before. They are pensioner Zamira Muratbekova, unemployed Sanzharbek Ennazarov and head of Suymonkul Chokmorov Foundation Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov.

Earlier, the CEC received statements on self-nomination for the main political post from the head of Institute of Legal Analysis NGO Rita Karasartova, chairman of League-Anti-Crisis NGO Nazarbek Nyshanov, author of the famous «winter will not be» Arstanbek Abdyldaev, leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, director of the Bishkek branch of the Latvian firm Maro Sainidin Sultanidinov and head of the Association of Domestic Manufacturers Bakyt Degenbaev. The former Minister of Education Kamila Sharshekeeva submitted the application. The expert on regional security of the international level Taalatbek Masadykov also submitted documents to the CEC.

Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was nominated from Akshumkar party. Omurbek Babanov also submitted his application.
