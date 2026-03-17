Lake and surrounding area near Dordoi market to be improved in Bishkek

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev held a meeting on March 16 with Askar Salymbekov, president of the Dordoi Association, to discuss improvements to Dordoi market area, with a particular focus on the nearby lake and surrounding territory. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to the mayor, the city supports business development, but it must proceed in a systematic manner and in compliance with urban planning requirements. In this regard, large-scale landscaping and improvement works are planned for the area adjacent to the lake near the market.

The project includes fencing the lake, cleaning and organizing the surrounding area, and creating a pedestrian zone that will provide a safer and more comfortable space for both market visitors and city residents.

As part of broader infrastructure improvements, the construction of multi-level parking facilities is being considered, along with better organization of existing parking spaces.

The mayor also instructed that all parking areas within the market be returned to municipal ownership, with the introduction of a QR code-based payment system.

Askar Salymbekov noted that road construction within the market territory is set to begin on April 1, 2026.

Following the meeting, Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed the Sverdlovsky District Administration, the Municipal Property Department, and the Land Use Control Department to complete preparatory work, including the demolition of structures that hinder improvement efforts around the lake and the implementation of infrastructure projects.