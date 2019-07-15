17:20
Budget of Kyrgyzstan gets 34-37 million soms monthly from Dordoi market

Budget of Kyrgyzstan receives 34-37 million soms monthly from entrepreneurs of Dordoi market, who work with a license. Head of the Trade Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy Kuban Aidaraliev told at a press conference.

According to him, this figure remains relatively stable. There is no significant reduction.

«Although, of course, some decline was felt after March 19. This is due to the slowdown in trade in some goods,» said Kuban Aidaraliev.

In his turn, the Deputy Minister of Economy Avtandil Alybaev, speaking of foreign trade turnover, stressed that its level in five months of 2019 decreased by 2.6 percent. At the same time, export deliveries grew by 3.7 percent mainly due to an increase in gold exports, while import reduced by 4.7 percent.
