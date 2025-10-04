Notary Chamber of Kyrgyzstan joins International Union of Notaries

The Notary Chamber of Kyrgyzstan has joined the International Union of Notaries, becoming the organization’s 93rd member country, the Ministry of Justice’s press service reported.

«Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the IUN strengthens the international authority of the national notary profession, ensures the recognition of notarial documents abroad, and creates additional guarantees for the protection of the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs. It also provides access to international experience and best practices, contributing to the modernization of the notary system and increasing investor confidence,» the statement reads.