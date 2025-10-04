10:48
USD 87.44
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.07
English

Notary Chamber of Kyrgyzstan joins International Union of Notaries

The Notary Chamber of Kyrgyzstan has joined the International Union of Notaries, becoming the organization’s 93rd member country, the Ministry of Justice’s press service reported.

«Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the IUN strengthens the international authority of the national notary profession, ensures the recognition of notarial documents abroad, and creates additional guarantees for the protection of the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs. It also provides access to international experience and best practices, contributing to the modernization of the notary system and increasing investor confidence,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/345989/
views: 100
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis with expunged criminal record not to be able to work as notaries
Ministry of Justice intends to liquidate institution of public notaries
Kyrgyzstan plans to establish Notary Chamber
Popular
Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent
Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained
President Sadyr Japarov to address the nation President Sadyr Japarov to address the nation
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games
4 October, Saturday
10:25
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh...
10:21
795 hectares of agricultural land in Chui region returned to state
10:11
Notary Chamber of Kyrgyzstan joins International Union of Notaries
10:03
Nurzhan Dzhetybaev appointed head coach of national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
09:57
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan
3 October, Friday
17:12
Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature