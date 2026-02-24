Kyrgyzstan updates rules on alternative service and military training

Kyrgyzstan has adopted a law introducing amendments to several key legislative acts regulating non-tax revenues, administrative offenses, and the procedure for military and alternative service. The document has been officially published and has entered into force.

The law amends Article 95 of the Code on Non-Tax Revenues. The amount of monetary contributions for alternative service, participation in mobilization reserve training, and exemption from military service with enrollment in the second reserve category will now be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The funds will be transferred in full to the republican budget.

Changes have also been made to the Code of Offenses. Article 418 establishes a new fine of 10,000 soms for citizens. The provision applies to violations related to military registration rules and other requirements provided for by the legislation.

A significant part of the amendments concerns the Law «On Universal Military Duty of Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, on Military and Alternative Service.»

Now, according to the new version, the President has the right to award the rank of Major General to military personnel and conscripts whose positions entail the highest military rank, if they demonstrate significant merit and significant achievements for the state. Previously, such appointments were strictly limited by established requirements.

The procedure for mobilization reserve training has also been clarified: citizens are required to make a budget contribution, while the conditions of conscription, the conduct of training, and the amount of payment will be set by the Cabinet of Ministers. This also applies to reserve officer training programs.

The rules governing alternative service have been revised. Citizens assigned to alternative service for family or health reasons must pay a contribution, the amount of which will be determined by the government.

Believers whose religious convictions prohibit them from bearing arms will perform 48 hours of community service and pay the established contribution.

It is stipulated that at least one-sixth of the total amount must be paid quarterly.

Local government executive bodies will continue to ensure that citizens are assigned to community service and issued certificates confirming its completion for submission to military commissariats.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring its regulatory acts into compliance with the new law within three months.