Over 3,000 people to be called up for military service in Kyrgyzstan

It is planned to call up more than 3,000 people for military service in Kyrgyzstan this fall. The head of the Main Department of Local Military Administration Bodies of the State Committee for Defense Affairs Syrgak Bodobaev told at a press conference.

According to him, the state committee intends to call up more than 7,000 people for community service.

«Young people who have reached the age of 18 have passed the initial registration. The military commissariats have studied the biographies of citizens subject to call for military and alternative services at the place of residence. Young people will serve in the military units of the General Staff, the State Committee for Defense Affairs, State Border Service, the State Committee for National Security and the Security and Convoy Department of the State Penitentiary Service,» said Syrgak Bodobaev.