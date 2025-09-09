Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan amends rules for contract military service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced amendments to the procedure for contract-based military service for enlisted personnel and sergeants of the Armed Forces, other military formations, and state agencies where military service is required.

According to the Cabinet, the changes are aimed at reducing administrative barriers and clarifying certain provisions.

Now, when submitting an application, the candidate must indicate not only personal data, education and place of residence, but also the reasons for joining the service, as well as information about previous experience. An expanded package of documents is to be attached to the application: copies of a passport, military ID, employment record, diploma, marriage and children’s certificates, if any.

The requirements for candidates have also been clarified.

Citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions, as well as those whose close relatives have been convicted of serious or particularly serious crimes, will not be allowed to sign contracts.

Certain rules apply to female military personnel. Upon returning from childcare leave, they must be reinstated to their previous position or an equivalent one. In addition, it is stipulated that military personnel appointed to new positions are required to undergo a month-long probationary period before final assignment.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.