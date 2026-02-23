11:27
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.14
English

About 6,000 consumers in Bishkek to be disconnected for electricity debt

On February 24, more than 6,000 consumers in Bishkek will be remotely disconnected from electricity services due to outstanding debts. To avoid inconvenience, the Bishkek Electric Grid Company, a branch of NENK OJSC, urges consumers to pay their electricity bills on time.

For users’ convenience, the company’s official website has a «Consumer’s Balance» section, allowing both residential and industrial consumers to check their account status at any time.

In addition, residential consumers can check their balance through My Light mobile application, available on Google Play and App Store.

Consumers may also contact the 24/7 call center at 105, 0772 001209, 0556 001209, or send a WhatsApp message to 0702 001209.
link: https://24.kg/english/363117/
views: 50
Print
Related
390,000 smart meters to be installed in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 19 billion kilowatt-hours
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
Expert explains reasons behind rising electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to continue importing electricity in 2026 to cover deficit
Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW
Kyrgyz energy sector specialists to work as usual during New Year holidays
Sadyr Japarov outlines Kyrgyzstan’s path to energy independence
Over 6,000 consumers to be disconnected for electricity debt in Bishkek
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan
All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform
Mass brawl at Bishkek school: Injured hospitalized, criminal case opened Mass brawl at Bishkek school: Injured hospitalized, criminal case opened
23 February, Monday
11:18
About 6,000 consumers in Bishkek to be disconnected for electricity debt About 6,000 consumers in Bishkek to be disconnected for...
11:05
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Switzerland
10:59
Almasbek Abytov appointed Chief of Staff of Zhogorku Kenesh
10:36
Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times
10:24
Kunduzbek Sulaimanov voluntarily resigns as member of Zhogorku Kenesh