About 6,000 consumers in Bishkek to be disconnected for electricity debt

On February 24, more than 6,000 consumers in Bishkek will be remotely disconnected from electricity services due to outstanding debts. To avoid inconvenience, the Bishkek Electric Grid Company, a branch of NENK OJSC, urges consumers to pay their electricity bills on time.

For users’ convenience, the company’s official website has a «Consumer’s Balance» section, allowing both residential and industrial consumers to check their account status at any time.

In addition, residential consumers can check their balance through My Light mobile application, available on Google Play and App Store.

Consumers may also contact the 24/7 call center at 105, 0772 001209, 0556 001209, or send a WhatsApp message to 0702 001209.