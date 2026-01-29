Cabinet slashes car window tint permit fees: Now from 35,000 to 75,000 soms

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has temporarily reduced the fee for permits to tint the front side windows of vehicles. The resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the following rates have been set:

Individuals: 350 calculated rates (35,000 soms);

Legal entities: 550 calculated rates (55,000 soms);

Non-residents: 750 calculated rates (75,000 soms).

The government noted that the reduction is aimed at creating more favorable conditions for car owners and simplifying the permit application process.

The resolution will enter into force after its official publication.