State earns more than 650 million soms on car tinting in 2024

In 2024, the country’s budget received 650,100 million soms for permits for tinting the side windows of the front doors of vehicles. The report of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on the execution of the republican budget for the past year says.

It is noted that the plan was set at 469,900 million soms. At least 225,800 million soms more were collected compared to 2023.

It is also reported that fees for registration and re-registration of vehicles for 2024 amounted to 3,159,500 billion soms, which is 168,600 million soms more than in 2023.