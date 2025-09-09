12:46
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.07
English

State earns more than 650 million soms on car tinting in 2024

In 2024, the country’s budget received 650,100 million soms for permits for tinting the side windows of the front doors of vehicles. The report of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on the execution of the republican budget for the past year says.

It is noted that the plan was set at 469,900 million soms. At least 225,800 million soms more were collected compared to 2023.

It is also reported that fees for registration and re-registration of vehicles for 2024 amounted to 3,159,500 billion soms, which is 168,600 million soms more than in 2023.
link: https://24.kg/english/342772/
views: 148
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan updates car window tinting fees: New categories and tariffs
Cabinet plans to reduce cost of permit for window tinting in Kyrgyzstan
New procedure for issuing permits for car tinting announced in Kyrgyzstan
Deputies propose to reduce fee for car window tinting
37 illegally tinted cars detected in Bishkek
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves rates for car window tinting
Fines for illegal car tinting increased in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov signs law on paid car window tinting
Popular
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
9 September, Tuesday
12:36
Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover
12:31
Eldar Abakirov: Number of schools does not keep up with student growth
12:08
Gulsharkan Kultaeva hands resignation from post of CEC member
12:00
Ruslan Stavridi appointed Director of Musa Zhangaziev Puppet Theater
11:40
Kyrgyz woman arrested in Novosibirsk for violation of migration rules