Kyrgyzstan updates car window tinting fees: New categories and tariffs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the regulations governing permits for tinting the front side windows of vehicles. The updated rules apply to individuals, legal entities, and non-residents.

Under the changes, responsibility for monitoring and recording tinting permits has been transferred from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the State Agency for Vehicle and Driver Registration.

Vehicle categories have also been clarified. In particular, M-1G class vehicles—off-road vehicles designed to carry passengers (up to eight seats excluding the driver)—are now included in the list of vehicles eligible for window tinting.

The new fees for permits to tint front side windows are set as follows:

  • 30,000 soms for resident individuals;
  • 50,000 soms for legal entities;
  • 70,000 soms for non-residents.

The changes will take effect in 10 days.

The state agency clarified that the updated tariffs apply only to electric vehicles. For other types of cars, the previous costs remain unchanged.
