Cabinet plans to reduce cost of permit for window tinting in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution amending the current procedure for paying the fee and obtaining a permit for tinting the side windows of the front doors of vehicles.

The main innovation is a reduction in the fee for tinting electric vehicles. The document states that the amount will be:

— 30,000 soms for resident individuals (currently 50,000);

— 50,000 soms for legal entities (currently 70,000);

— 70,000 soms for non-residents (currently 90,000).

In addition, the list of categories of vehicles covered by the procedure is supplemented by a new category M1G — off-road vehicles designed to carry up to eight passengers, excluding the driver.

The draft resolution also specifies the name of the responsible body. Now the State Agency for the Registration of Vehicles and Drivers will be responsible for processing permits and collecting fees instead of the previously mentioned Unaa state institution.