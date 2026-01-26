Big Chui Canal to be concreted: €37 million project to halve water losses

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have completed negotiations on financing a large-scale project on the Big Chui Canal. The project involves concreting of the channel’s western branch. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev, the parties are currently preparing the relevant agreement.

Why is concreting needed?

At present, due to the earthen channel, irrigation water losses during transportation through the Big Chui Canal reach 50–55 percent. Much of the water seeps into the soil and fails to reach farmers.

Lining the canal with concrete will make it possible to:

significantly reduce water losses and ensure adequate irrigation of agricultural land;

stop water seepage into the ground, which leads to waterlogging in the lower reaches of the canal;

return drained areas to agricultural use and develop them for horticulture;

open up new land plots for residential development near populated areas.

The ministry believes that modernization of the Big Chui Canal will be a key step in addressing drought and water scarcity in Chui region.