An 11-year-old boy fell into the Big Chui Canal. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The duty unit received a call for help. It was reported that a boy,11, fell into the Big Chui Canal on Osmonkul Street in Sverdlovsky district.

Local residents pulled the child out of the water. Rescuers gave him first aid and handed him over to ambulance team.