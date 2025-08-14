Reconstruction of Big Chui Canal to begin in Bishkek

Work on the improvement and reconstruction of Big Chui Canal (BCC) is beginning in Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to the press service, the mayor of the city, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, has ordered a comprehensive reconstruction of the BCC, including bank reinforcement works, cleaning of the canal, and removal of hazardous trees and garbage.

Bishkekglavarkhitektura has been instructed to prepare an improvement project within a week with creation of a walking area similar to the promenade near the Alga sports complex.

All activities are planned to be completed within a month.

As the municipality noted, a large-scale cleaning of Ala-Archa and Alamedin rivers has already been completed in Bishkek.