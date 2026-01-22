14:54
Launch of coal-fired TPPs with capacity of 1,050 megawatts planned in Kyrgyzstan

It is planned to launch coal-fired thermal power plants (TPPs) with a capacity of 1,050 megawatts in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of the Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev with the leadership of the consortium of GPRC, NRP, and KCG companies — Konstantin Panovko and Alexander Ong.

As the Ministry of Energy’s press service noted, the minister proposed that the consortium explore the possibility of constructing thermal power plants (TPPs) directly at the republic’s coal deposits.

Representatives of the companies confirmed their readiness to develop, finance, and construct three thermal power plants.

Each unit will have a capacity of 350 megawatts, bringing the total installed capacity of the project to 1,050 megawatts. The investors intend to use clean coal technologies that meet international environmental safety standards.

The partners emphasized their experience in building similar facilities. The use of modern systems will ensure reliable and uninterrupted power generation. In the near future, specialists will conduct research on the characteristics of local coal, including its calorific value, ash content, moisture content, sulfur and phosphorus content, and volatile emissions.

The Minister of Energy called on them to begin the research and promised that the ministry will provide comprehensive support for the successful launch of the project.

  • Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) is a diversified natural resource company with coal and other mineral reserves in the United States. Its revenue is primarily derived from royalties and other passive income.
  • Kazakh Construction Group (KCG) is a construction and operations firm in the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan. It was founded in 2002.
  • German Consulting Group GmbH (GPRC) is a consulting group based in Europe. The company has experience in strategic decision-making for government agencies, the security and resilience of critical infrastructure, and the development and implementation of strategies for organizations.
