Chaldovar thermal power plant planned to be built with help of Russia

Kyrgyzstan and Russia will cooperate on a project for the construction of thermal power plants on the territory of the republic. The website of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation says.

The corresponding Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Minister of Energy of Russia Nikolai Shulginov and the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev.

The parties agreed to cooperate on the project of construction of Chaldovar thermal power plant.

«The document is aimed at implementing promising projects in the field of modernization and construction of generating capacities with the participation of the Russian side on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.
