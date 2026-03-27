13:16
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.07
English

Emilbek Baltagulov appointed Director of Jalal-Abad Philharmonic Hall

Emilbek Baltagulov has been appointed Director of the Jalal-Abad Regional Philharmonic Hall named after T. Tynybekov. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The appointment took effect on March 25, 2026, and the contract includes a three-month probationary period.

Emilbek Baltagulov was born on September 28, 1981, in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region. In 2004, he graduated with honors from the Faculty of Arts at Osh State University.

He worked as a teacher, artistic director, artist, and deputy director of the Jalal-Abad Regional Philharmonic Hall. He also directed the Jalal-Abad College of Culture and the Barpy Regional Kyrgyz Drama Theater. He previously served as director of this philharmonic hall.

He is a laureate of international and national competitions. He has been awarded the Certificate of Honor of the relevant ministry and the Excellent Worker of Culture badge.
link: https://24.kg/english/367728/
views: 169
Print
Related
New Deputy Head of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New Deputy Minister of Science appointed in Kyrgyzstan
New Deputy Directors appointed at State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Rustam Baltabaev appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture
Head of Tazalyk appointed head of Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district
New Mayor appointed in Uzgen
Aibek Tilenbaev appointed director of municipal car market in Osh
Former Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC employee appointed to EEC
New First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek appointed
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
12:48
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast to ship 198 tons of peat soil to Kyrgyzstan Nizhny Novgorod Oblast to ship 198 tons of peat soil t...
12:41
Fines and confiscation for counterfeit kumys: Bill submitted for discussion
12:30
Another free kidney transplant performed in Bishkek
12:25
Suspension of cremation permits until 2040 proposed in Kyrgyzstan
12:18
Tourist season officially opened in Osh city