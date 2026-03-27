Emilbek Baltagulov appointed Director of Jalal-Abad Philharmonic Hall

Emilbek Baltagulov has been appointed Director of the Jalal-Abad Regional Philharmonic Hall named after T. Tynybekov. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The appointment took effect on March 25, 2026, and the contract includes a three-month probationary period.

Emilbek Baltagulov was born on September 28, 1981, in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region. In 2004, he graduated with honors from the Faculty of Arts at Osh State University.

He worked as a teacher, artistic director, artist, and deputy director of the Jalal-Abad Regional Philharmonic Hall. He also directed the Jalal-Abad College of Culture and the Barpy Regional Kyrgyz Drama Theater. He previously served as director of this philharmonic hall.

He is a laureate of international and national competitions. He has been awarded the Certificate of Honor of the relevant ministry and the Excellent Worker of Culture badge.