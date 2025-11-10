13:25
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz athletes win their first medals

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event’s official website says.

In the first days of competitions, Kyrgyz judokas Zhanar Zholdosheva (up to 57 kg) and Adina Kochkonbaeva (up to 63 kg) won silver medals.

Another Kyrgyz athlete, Begai Beishenaly kyzy, won a gold medal in Uzbek wrestling (kurash), while Islam Kamchybekov and Chyngyzkhan Sagynaliev won bronze medals. However, the kurash tournament is held as a demonstration event and does not count in the official medal standings.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh are taking place from November 7 to November 21, featuring 19 sports, including three Paralympic disciplines. Kyrgyzstan is represented by 90 athletes.
