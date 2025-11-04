Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only

Kyrgyzstan is introducing a mandatory shift to cashless payments under a new government resolution on tax administration reform.

According to the document, all urban businesses in the trade and service sectors will be required to accept payments via bank cards and electronic wallets. To comply, businesses must install POS terminals or connect to online payment systems.

«This measure is part of the government’s policy to ensure income transparency and combat the shadow economy. All transactions must be recorded in electronic systems,» the explanatory note states.

An exception will be made for rural and remote areas where digital infrastructure is not yet fully developed — cash payments will remain temporarily permitted there.

The new rules will become mandatory after a transitional period lasting several months. The State Tax Service and the National Bank will oversee implementation.

Authorities claim that the transition to cashless payments will allow the state to quickly track cash flows, which, they say, «will bring the country closer to a civilized model of tax control.»