Second phase of design code implementation begins in Bishkek

The second phase of the project to implement a design code in Bishkek has begun. The press service of the Ministry of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project aims to bring order to the city’s visual environment and improve the aesthetic appearance of residential buildings in the capital.

According to the ministry, the second phase focuses on organizing the placement of outdoor air conditioning units, Internet and electrical cables on building facades. Attention will also be paid to unauthorized balcony glazing and additional structures installed without proper permits.

The implementation of the design code is intended to create a cohesive architectural identity for Bishkek and enhance the quality of the urban environment.

Earlier, the City Hall noted that the design code includes an architectural and artistic concept for the appearance of Bishkek’s streets, zoning of the information environment, requirements for materials used, and regulations on the placement and parameters of signage and advertising structures. The city’s design code sets standards for the appearance and placement of architectural details, facades, windows, shopfronts, and entrances.