Capital of Kyrgyzstan to have own design code

Specialists of the Department of Lightweight Facilities of Bishkekglavarchitecture developed several options of sketches of the facades of trade outlets. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The variants were discussed with entrepreneurs. They agreed to renew the facades and signs in a similar style.

«So far, these are kiosks located in the center of Bishkek — on Moskovskaya Street, the appearance of which causes unaesthetic emotions,» the City Hall noted.

It noted that Bishkekglavarchitecture is developing a design code for the capital.