Altyn Komuz International Aitysh Festival held in Bishkek

The Altyn Komuz International Aitysh Festival was held at the National Philharmonic Hall, featuring akyns from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, and Karakalpakstan. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

1st place — Asylbek Maratov;

2nd place — Erkebulan Kulkanatov;

3rd place — Turat Zhumaev.

Akmatbek Sultan uulu won the Grand Prix.

Special prizes of 50,000 soms each were awarded to Berdibek Zholdoshbek uulu, Aktilek Kulpeishov, Mukhammed Eshbaev, and Mukhtar Konorbaev.

The aitysh festival was organized at the initiative of Ak Tandai association with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the international organization TURKSOY, and Manas National Theater.

Altyn Komuz award was established in 2014 by Niyazbek Aibashev and Ak Tandai public foundation under the leadership of Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdibali Akimbekov. The competition was first held in 2015 in Osh, where the main prize was awarded to the people’s akyn of the Kyrgyz Republic, Rakhmattula Kozukeev.