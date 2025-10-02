13:12
USD 87.45
EUR 102.76
RUB 1.07
English

Altyn Komuz International Aitysh Festival held in Bishkek

The Altyn Komuz International Aitysh Festival was held at the National Philharmonic Hall, featuring akyns from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, and Karakalpakstan. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Akmatbek Sultan uulu won the Grand Prix.

  • 1st place — Asylbek Maratov;
  • 2nd place — Erkebulan Kulkanatov;
  • 3rd place — Turat Zhumaev.

Special prizes of 50,000 soms each were awarded to Berdibek Zholdoshbek uulu, Aktilek Kulpeishov, Mukhammed Eshbaev, and Mukhtar Konorbaev.

The aitysh festival was organized at the initiative of Ak Tandai association with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the international organization TURKSOY, and Manas National Theater.

Altyn Komuz award was established in 2014 by Niyazbek Aibashev and Ak Tandai public foundation under the leadership of Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdibali Akimbekov. The competition was first held in 2015 in Osh, where the main prize was awarded to the people’s akyn of the Kyrgyz Republic, Rakhmattula Kozukeev.
link: https://24.kg/english/345705/
views: 125
Print
Related
Kyrgyz artisans win prizes at crafts festival in Uzbekistan
Bishkek to host International Dance Festival United Dance Weekend
Bishkek to host Youth Tourism Festival
Laboratory of New Kyrgyz Words Festival to be held in Bishkek
Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
Organic Products Festival held in Talas
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook
Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival
Salbuurun Festival: Golden eagles, taigans and spirit of nomadic tradition
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
2 October, Thursday
12:57
Magnitude 3 earthquake recorded in Issyk-Kul region Magnitude 3 earthquake recorded in Issyk-Kul region
12:53
Kyrgyzstan and Haiti to establish diplomatic relations
12:36
Issyk-Kul Musical and Drama Theater to stage two performances in Moscow
12:17
Kyrgyzstan and China to create platform to promote tourism resources
12:13
New Muras high-voltage substation opened in Bishkek