President orders death penalty for crimes against children and women

The case of the brutal murder of a minor girl named Aisuluu is under the personal supervision of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, his press secretary Askat Alagozov reported.

According to him, the head of state expressed deep regret over the crime, which has shocked the public. At the same time, the president instructed Murat Ukushev, head of the Legal Support Department of the Presidential Administration, to draft amendments to the legislation introducing the harshest penalties for crimes against children, girls, and women.

In particular, the proposed changes include introducing the death penalty for the rape of children, as well as for rape accompanied by murder of women.

President Sadyr Japarov believes that crimes against children and women must not go unpunished.

An initiative to amend the Criminal Code to establish the death penalty for particularly serious crimes against the life and sexual integrity of minors has appeared in the «Citizens’ Proposals» section of the unified public discussion portal for draft regulatory legal acts of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Specifically, it is proposed establishing the death penalty for murder committed with particular cruelty, the murder of a minor, and murder accompanied by rape or other violent sexual acts.

The 17-year-old girl from Karakol went missing on September 27. Her body was later found near the village of Zhel-Aryk. She had been raped and strangled. The suspect, a previously convicted man, 41, was detained in Bishkek.