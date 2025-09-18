Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to represent Kyrgyzstan at Academy Awards

The feature film «Kara Kyzyl Sary» by director Aktan Arym Kubat has been selected to officially represent Kyrgyzstan in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards. The announcement was made by Kyrgyzstan’s Oscar committee.

Each year, countries around the world nominate one film that reflects the cultural and artistic heritage of their national cinema for this prestigious category, which has existed since 1956 and is regarded as one of the most competitive in the global film industry.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Participation in the Oscar race opens new opportunities for Kyrgyz cinema, continuing its tradition of international achievements at major world festivals.

The film «Kara Kyzyl Sary» has already earned recognition: on June 21, 2025, it won the Grand Prize for Best Feature Film in the main program of the Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Turdugul, a weaver from Batken who is the only person in her village capable of making carpets. Villagers turn to her for different occasions — funerals, weddings, or simply for good fortune. The film reflects not only a unique craft but also the diverse human destinies shaped by choice and love. Aktan Arym Kubat managed to combine unique craftsmanship, the fabulous nature of Kyrgyzstan, and the lives of people in one film.

The film was produced by:

Screenwriters: Topchugul Shaidullaeva, Aktan Arym Kubat;

Camera director: Talant Akynbekov;

Production designer: Orozbay Absattarov;

Sound engineer: Mars Tugelov;

Editor: Evgeny Krokhmalenko;

Composer: Balasagyn Musaev.

Cast: Nargiza Mamatkulova, Aigul Busurmankulova, Mirlan Abdykalykov.