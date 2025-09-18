16:41
USD 87.45
EUR 103.62
RUB 1.06
English

Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to represent Kyrgyzstan at Academy Awards

The feature film «Kara Kyzyl Sary» by director Aktan Arym Kubat has been selected to officially represent Kyrgyzstan in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards. The announcement was made by Kyrgyzstan’s Oscar committee.

Each year, countries around the world nominate one film that reflects the cultural and artistic heritage of their national cinema for this prestigious category, which has existed since 1956 and is regarded as one of the most competitive in the global film industry.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Participation in the Oscar race opens new opportunities for Kyrgyz cinema, continuing its tradition of international achievements at major world festivals.

The film «Kara Kyzyl Sary» has already earned recognition: on June 21, 2025, it won the Grand Prize for Best Feature Film in the main program of the Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Turdugul, a weaver from Batken who is the only person in her village capable of making carpets. Villagers turn to her for different occasions — funerals, weddings, or simply for good fortune. The film reflects not only a unique craft but also the diverse human destinies shaped by choice and love. Aktan Arym Kubat managed to combine unique craftsmanship, the fabulous nature of Kyrgyzstan, and the lives of people in one film.

The film was produced by:

  • Screenwriters: Topchugul Shaidullaeva, Aktan Arym Kubat;
  • Camera director: Talant Akynbekov;
  • Production designer: Orozbay Absattarov;
  • Sound engineer: Mars Tugelov;
  • Editor: Evgeny Krokhmalenko;
  • Composer: Balasagyn Musaev.

Cast: Nargiza Mamatkulova, Aigul Busurmankulova, Mirlan Abdykalykov.
link: https://24.kg/english/344030/
views: 42
Print
Related
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to feature at SCO Outstanding Films Week in China
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
Director from Kyrgyzstan making film about USSR Hero Cholponbai Tuleberdiev
German directors make film about women from Kyrgyz village
First documentary for children about Chingiz Aitmatov presented in Bishkek
Kyrgyzfilm plans to shoot film about boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu
"Paradise Under Mothers' Feet" film to represent Kyrgyzstan at Oscars 2025
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at festivals in Cyprus, Brazil and Korea
Comedy series about love to be filmed in Kyrgyzstan for 18 million soms
Film about Kyrgyz exiled to Ukraine to be screened in Bishkek
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
16:38
Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Asanaliev streets to be closed for repairs Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Asanaliev streets to be...
16:33
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to represent Kyrgyzstan at Academy Awards
16:12
Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum
15:55
Sadyr Japarov: 12-year education system is not a whim, but a necessity
15:33
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion