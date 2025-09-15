17:59
Kyrgyz Civil Aviation Agency and IATA discuss air transport digitalization

The State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan held talks with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on the digitalization of passenger and cargo air transport.

According to the agency, Director Daniyar Bostanov met with IATA Regional Manager for Central Asia Rizwan Ahmed Siddiqui. The sides discussed the introduction of modern digital solutions to streamline and speed up procedures, the Performance-Based Navigation project at Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya state enterprise, improvements to air navigation processes, and prospects for cooperation in aviation and related fields.

The Civil Aviation Agency noted that such meetings contribute to developing international cooperation, enhancing the efficiency of the aviation sector, and integrating Kyrgyzstan into the global aviation system.
