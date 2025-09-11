China wins tender for construction of second hydropower unit at Kambarata HPP-2

Chinese company Sinohydro won a tender for the construction of the second hydropower unit at the Kambarata HPP-2, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.
Following review, Sinohydro Bureau 16 — Sinohydro Joint Venture (China) was declared the winner. The company offered the most favorable terms and demonstrated a high technical level of project implementation.
On September 9, the Ministry of Energy signed the contract.
Sinohydro is a Chinese state-owned company specializing in the design, construction, and operation of hydropower and infrastructure facilities. It is a major subsidiary of Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).
Its key areas of activity include:
- Construction of hydropower plants and dams;
- Implementation of large infrastructure projects (bridges, roads, tunnels);
- Engineering and design of energy and water management facilities;
- Project management and technical maintenance.
Back in 2011, the Kyrgyz authorities expressed their intention to cooperate with Sinohydro, noting that the company «plans to build a number of hydropower facilities on Naryn River.»