China wins tender for construction of second hydropower unit at Kambarata HPP-2

Chinese company Sinohydro won a tender for the construction of the second hydropower unit at the Kambarata HPP-2, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The tender was announced on June 27, 2024. In October of that year, five companies submitted bids in line with international procurement standards.

Following review, Sinohydro Bureau 16 — Sinohydro Joint Venture (China) was declared the winner. The company offered the most favorable terms and demonstrated a high technical level of project implementation.

On September 9, the Ministry of Energy signed the contract.

Sinohydro is a Chinese state-owned company specializing in the design, construction, and operation of hydropower and infrastructure facilities. It is a major subsidiary of Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

Its key areas of activity include:

Construction of hydropower plants and dams;

Implementation of large infrastructure projects (bridges, roads, tunnels);

Engineering and design of energy and water management facilities;

Project management and technical maintenance.

Back in 2011, the Kyrgyz authorities expressed their intention to cooperate with Sinohydro, noting that the company «plans to build a number of hydropower facilities on Naryn River.»