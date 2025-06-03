$138 million to be spent on construction of second unit of Kambarata HPP-2

At least $138 million will be spent on construction of the second unit of Kambarata HPP −2. The First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Emilbek Ysmanov, said at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of Parliament.

According to him, $110 million is a loan, $28 million is from the country’s internal budget.

«We plan to complete construction work in 2029,» the official promised.

Recall, the agreement on the provision of an investment loan of $110 million from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, funds of which are managed by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), to finance the project «Commissioning of the second hydroelectric unit of Kambarata HPP-2» came into force back in 2019.

According to Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev, the estimated cost of the project to reconstruct the unit at Kambarata HPP-2 is 1.5 billion soms.

The station was put into operation in 2010. Its capacity is 120 megawatts, but in fact only 90 are produced. The rest are essentially «locked» due to the specifics of the station’s operation. Officials want to free them up with the participation of MBT Story private company.