22:12
USD 87.35
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan

A second earthquake in the last 24 hours has occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

Tremors were recorded today at 4.31 p.m. The earthquake center was located 6 kilometers southwest of the village of Zhar-Bashy, 15 kilometers southwest of the village of Daroot-Korgon, 134 kilometers southwest of the city of Osh.

The intensity of the earthquake was magnitude 5 in Zhar-Bashy, Kara-Shybak, Kulchu villages, magnitude 4 in Daroot-Korgon, Chak, Jash-Tilek, Kyzyl-Eshme, Shibee villages, magnitude 3 in Karamyk, Kara-Teyit, Kabyk, Kashka-Suu villages.

Tremors in Kyrgyzstan were also recorded on August 25 at 11.59 p.m.
link: https://24.kg/english/341082/
views: 174
Print
Related
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan at night
Another earthquake hits southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits southern Kyrgyzstan at night
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 registered in Turkey
Earthquake hits southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Osh city
Earthquake in Jalal-Abad: Houses and school sports hall damaged
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan, felt in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Earthquake registered on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
26 August, Tuesday
20:34
Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan
20:30
Bus service Karakol – Almaty to resume in September via Kegen checkpoint
20:24
Maksat Zhumaev appointed Director of Kyrgyzfilm film studio
20:18
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme
18:17
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives