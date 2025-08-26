Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan

A second earthquake in the last 24 hours has occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

Tremors were recorded today at 4.31 p.m. The earthquake center was located 6 kilometers southwest of the village of Zhar-Bashy, 15 kilometers southwest of the village of Daroot-Korgon, 134 kilometers southwest of the city of Osh.

The intensity of the earthquake was magnitude 5 in Zhar-Bashy, Kara-Shybak, Kulchu villages, magnitude 4 in Daroot-Korgon, Chak, Jash-Tilek, Kyzyl-Eshme, Shibee villages, magnitude 3 in Karamyk, Kara-Teyit, Kabyk, Kashka-Suu villages.

Tremors in Kyrgyzstan were also recorded on August 25 at 11.59 p.m.