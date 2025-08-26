11:12
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan at night

An earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan at night. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the tremors were recorded yesterday, August 25, at 11.59 p.m.

The earthquake center was located 10 kilometers northwest of Taldy-Suu village, 118 kilometers southwest of Kodzho-Kelen village, 20 kilometers southeast of Kichik-Alay village, 28 kilometers southwest of Ak-Bosogo village.

The intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 4.5 in the village of Taldy-Suu, magnitude 4 in the village of Kodzho-Kelen, magnitude 3.5 in Kichik-Alay and Ak-Bosogo villages.
