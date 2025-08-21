13:16
Controlling stake of Tashkomur state company transferred to Tash-Kumyr City Hall

The controlling stake of the state-owned company Tashkomur was transferred to the City Hall of Tash-Kumyr. The corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document prescribes that 97 percent of the state share are to be transferred to the municipal ownership of the City Hall of this city. It is instructed to accept the package in accordance with the procedure established by law, not to allow alienation and to use it in the interests of the local community.

The resolution will come into force on August 24.
