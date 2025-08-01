10:59
USD 87.45
EUR 100.13
RUB 1.08
English

Tajikistan to limit electricity supplies to Afghanistan

Tajikistan will reduce electricity exports to Afghanistan by 25 percent in winter due to domestic power supply problems. The analytical channel ISD reported, citing the Director General of the National Power Company of Afghanistan (DABS) Abdul Bari Omar.

This year, Afghanistan will receive about 150 megawatts of electricity instead of the usual volumes.

Afghanistan depends on electricity imports, most of which come from Tajikistan. At the moment, more than half of Afghanistan’s needs (720 megawatts out of 1,500 megawatts) are covered by imports from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

However, the country is experiencing an acute electricity shortage, which causes frequent power outages. The number and duration of outages have already increased in Kabul.

In the first half of 2025, Tajikistan exported 718 million kilowatt-hours of electricity worth $33 million to Afghanistan, accounting for 64 percent of Tajikistan’s total electricity exports. The annual supply typically reaches 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours. Tajikistan limits exports in winter due to its own energy supply problems.
link: https://24.kg/english/338183/
views: 119
Print
Related
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan account for 52 percent of Russia's electricity exports
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emomali Rahmon in Cholpon-Ata city
Delegation of Tajik media representatives arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Over 5,000 consumers to be disconnected from electricity due to unpaid bills
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
Capacity of Voenno-Antonovka substation increased 2.5 times
500,000 modern electricity meters to be installed by the end of 2025
Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen border with Tajikistan
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
Three substations built and commissioned in Naryn region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
1 August, Friday
10:52
Kyrgyzstanis win three gold medals at wrestling tournament in Poland Kyrgyzstanis win three gold medals at wrestling tournam...
10:42
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new list of illnesses prohibiting detention
10:23
Kyrgyzstan joins Convention on Assistance in Case of Nuclear Accident
10:16
Garages on 2.5 hectares of land dismantled in Osh city for park construction
10:10
Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to launch production of electric charging stations
31 July, Thursday
17:58
Murder of Aizirek Eralieva: Husband sentenced to 18 years in prison
17:42
Heavy hailstorm hits Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan