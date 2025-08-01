Tajikistan to limit electricity supplies to Afghanistan

Tajikistan will reduce electricity exports to Afghanistan by 25 percent in winter due to domestic power supply problems. The analytical channel ISD reported, citing the Director General of the National Power Company of Afghanistan (DABS) Abdul Bari Omar.

This year, Afghanistan will receive about 150 megawatts of electricity instead of the usual volumes.

Afghanistan depends on electricity imports, most of which come from Tajikistan. At the moment, more than half of Afghanistan’s needs (720 megawatts out of 1,500 megawatts) are covered by imports from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

However, the country is experiencing an acute electricity shortage, which causes frequent power outages. The number and duration of outages have already increased in Kabul.

In the first half of 2025, Tajikistan exported 718 million kilowatt-hours of electricity worth $33 million to Afghanistan, accounting for 64 percent of Tajikistan’s total electricity exports. The annual supply typically reaches 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours. Tajikistan limits exports in winter due to its own energy supply problems.