Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan presented with 72 vehicles

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the keys to 72 vehicles to the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the ministry on receiving new vehicles on behalf of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, emphasizing that active work has been carried out in recent years to develop the cultural sphere.

According to him, three billion soms are allocated for the cultural sphere in the approved budget for 2025, and the infrastructure of cultural facilities is currently being improved in all regions of the country.

«New vehicles are a great joy for the cultural sphere. Especially in remote areas, the efficiency of cultural employees directly depends on the availability of transport. We are confident that the new buses will create good conditions for the timely delivery of books, equipment, specialists, organizing traveling concerts, exhibitions, cultural and educational events. Dear cultural workers, we will continue to create the best conditions for productive creative work for you,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

It is noted that over 359 million soms were allocated for the purchase of 72 vehicles for the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy. Of these, 15 are large buses, 57 are small buses. All purchased vehicles meet modern requirements.