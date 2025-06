Four mudflow protection dams are currently under construction in Naryn. The City Hall reported.

The project costs 19 million soms. The new structures will reduce the force of mudflows and help prevent flooding.

According to municipality, 82 hazardous areas with mudflow risk have been identified in Naryn, along with 12 zones where rockfalls are most likely to occur.

It is worth noting that efforts to strengthen mudflow protection dams are underway across the country.