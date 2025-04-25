Reconstruction of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road begins

Project «Reconstruction of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz highway, Phase IV» was launched on April 25, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event was attended by the Minister of Transport and Communications Absattar Syrgabaev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Talas region Ermat Zhumaev, the Mayor of Talas, the heads of state administrations of the districts of Talas region and local residents.

«Only repair work has been carried out on the section of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz highway (from 104.6 to 197.6 kilometers) since our country gained independence. The increase in the number of vehicles and deterioration of the road have made it unsafe to drive on it. In this regard, this section has needed reconstruction for many years. The project has been developed in accordance with technical category II. A 4-lane road will be built in populated areas, and a 2-lane road — in areas outside populated areas. In populated areas, the project provides for installation of lighting, sidewalks, traffic lights and other elements to ensure road safety. The road passes through Manas, Aitmatov, Bakai-Ata, and Talas districts of Talas region,» the minister said.

The length of the section requiring reconstruction is 93 kilometers.