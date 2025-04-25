18:32
USD 87.45
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Reconstruction of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road begins

Project «Reconstruction of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz highway, Phase IV» was launched on April 25, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event was attended by the Minister of Transport and Communications Absattar Syrgabaev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Talas region Ermat Zhumaev, the Mayor of Talas, the heads of state administrations of the districts of Talas region and local residents.

«Only repair work has been carried out on the section of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz highway (from 104.6 to 197.6 kilometers) since our country gained independence. The increase in the number of vehicles and deterioration of the road have made it unsafe to drive on it. In this regard, this section has needed reconstruction for many years. The project has been developed in accordance with technical category II. A 4-lane road will be built in populated areas, and a 2-lane road — in areas outside populated areas. In populated areas, the project provides for installation of lighting, sidewalks, traffic lights and other elements to ensure road safety. The road passes through Manas, Aitmatov, Bakai-Ata, and Talas districts of Talas region,» the minister said.

The length of the section requiring reconstruction is 93 kilometers.
link: https://24.kg/english/327377/
views: 202
Print
Related
President signs law on ratification of Issyk-Kul road reconstruction agreements
Kuntuu-Shopokov-Bishkek road to be widened and paved
Several streets in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction from March 25
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
Section of Suyumbayev Street closed for major repairs in Bishkek
Major repairs of Baytik Baatyr/Abdrakhmanov Street in Bishkek completed
Chui Avenue planned to be closed for repairs from July 15
Two intersections on central streets closed for repairs in Bishkek
Section of Tolstoy Street to be repaired in Bishkek
Another section of Baytik Baatyr Street in Bishkek closed for repairs
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1 Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek 27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
25 April, Friday
17:23
Sadyr Japarov and First Lady plant trees in Ala-Archa Park Sadyr Japarov and First Lady plant trees in Ala-Archa P...
17:14
Working group formed to amend Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan
16:37
School for 750 students to be built in Ak-Ordo-3 in Bishkek
16:25
Kamchybek Tashiev and Russian Ambassador discuss high-profile detentions
16:13
Cabinet of Ministers increases amount of compensation for blood donors