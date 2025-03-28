16:09
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan bans one of Adventists religious organizations

The Alamedin District Court in Kyrgyzstan banned the activities of the World Union Church of Faithful and Free Seventh Day Adventist Reform Movement, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the security agency, this organization, which split from the officially registered Seventh Day Adventist Church, was operating in the country without registration or legal authorization.

«Its leaders actively promoted strict prohibitions and restrictions on almost all aspects of life and required followers to pay monthly financial contributions amounting to 20 percent of any income,» the SCNS stated.

Additionally, a theological examination confirmed that the organization incited interreligious discord by discrediting other faiths, manipulating its audience, and promoting ideologies of superiority and exclusivity.

On March 19, the Alamedin District Court recognized the activities of the religious organization and its printed and electronic materials as extremist. The court banned its activities and the use of its attributes or symbols on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/324289/
views: 39
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to create state register of religious organizations
60 religious institutions closed in Osh region
Mosques and other religious institutions not work in Kyrgyzstan yet
3,294 religious organizations registered in Kyrgyzstan
About 3,000 religious organizations registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to allow children to visit religious organizations with parents
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
15:59
Kyrgyzstan bans one of Adventists religious organizations Kyrgyzstan bans one of Adventists religious organizatio...
15:43
Water level in Toktogul reservoir decreasing despite growing inflow
15:33
Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan to be allowed to administer preventive vaccination
15:16
New Director of State Property Management Agency appointed
15:11
Citizen of Pakistan detained for extortion