Kyrgyzstan bans one of Adventists religious organizations

The Alamedin District Court in Kyrgyzstan banned the activities of the World Union Church of Faithful and Free Seventh Day Adventist Reform Movement, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the security agency, this organization, which split from the officially registered Seventh Day Adventist Church, was operating in the country without registration or legal authorization.

«Its leaders actively promoted strict prohibitions and restrictions on almost all aspects of life and required followers to pay monthly financial contributions amounting to 20 percent of any income,» the SCNS stated.

Additionally, a theological examination confirmed that the organization incited interreligious discord by discrediting other faiths, manipulating its audience, and promoting ideologies of superiority and exclusivity.

On March 19, the Alamedin District Court recognized the activities of the religious organization and its printed and electronic materials as extremist. The court banned its activities and the use of its attributes or symbols on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.