Kyrgyzstan runs “Let's Preserve Victory Monuments - Kyrgyzstan!” campaign

The Kyrgyz Republic runs «Let’s Preserve Victory Monuments — Kyrgyzstan!» campaign. It is held by the Ministry of Education and Science and Our Victory — Bizdin Zhenish search movement. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the purpose of the campaign is to check the condition of the monuments, to photograph them from different angles for further assessment of repairs.

According to the organizers, it is planned to create a databank of photos and an interactive map of the country’s monuments dedicated to the Great Patriotic War and put them in order.

Schoolchildren, students, activists, public organizations and caring citizens are invited to participate in the campaign. It is necessary to capture state of a monument, names of those killed in the Great Patriotic War to further establish their burial site, to tell where the monument is located, its history. The campaign will last until May 10.

For any information please contact the search movement of Kyrgyzstan Our Victory — Bizdin Zhenish by phone: 0555923603 and 0551880848.
