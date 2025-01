Major repairs have been completed at Dolphin specialized children’s and youth Olympic reserve school in Bishkek. The City Hall reported.

In a short period of time, the walls were renovated, the pipes in the basement were replaced, new electrical wiring was laid, the lighting and ceiling were modernized. Depending on the zone, parquet, linoleum and tiles were used to ensure the comfort of visitors and functionality.

Shower rooms have also been renovated, which is important for athletes after training.