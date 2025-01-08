Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until March

The court extended the ban on rallies in the center of Bishkek until March 31, 2025. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Protests are still allowed only in the Maxim Gorky Park.

Recall, it is prohibited to hold rallies on Ala-Too Square and the adjacent Erkindik Boulevard from Lineynaya Street to Chui Avenue, as well as near the buildings of the Parliament and the adjacent Ivan Panfilov Park, the presidential administration, on the territory of Tattybubu Tursunbayeva Park, the Supreme Court, the Russian Embassy, ​​the State Committee for National Security, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The exception is state and municipal official events held on Ala-Too Square.

The ban on rallies in the city center has been in effect since March 2022.