11:10
USD 86.80
EUR 91.36
RUB 0.81
English

Parliament of Abkhazia votes against ratification of agreement with Russia

Deputies of the Parliament of Abkhazia voted against ratification of the intergovernmental Abkhazia-Russia agreement on the implementation of investment projects by Russian legal entities in the territory of the republic. At least 23 out of 35 deputies were present at the meeting.

«The bill on ratification of the agreement on implementation of investment projects by Russian legal entities in the territory of Abkhazia did not pass,» Speaker of the Parliament, Lasha Ashuba, said.

At least 21 out of 23 deputies voted against ratification, two abstained.

The document was signed in Moscow on October 30 by the Deputy Prime Minister of Abkhazia, Minister of Economy Kristina Ozgan and the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov. The Abkhazian opposition, which opposes this agreement, organized protests.

The President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania resigned.

The document, which was announced a year ago, assumes a large-scale expansion of the presence of Russian business. The local opposition says that big Russian business will eventually squeeze locals out of the service and resort sectors. The new agreement will allow Russian companies to obtain land plots. It also concerns multi-year tax holidays for such investors, the possibility of bringing in foreign workers and duty-free import of building materials for construction. For these needs, it was planned to create a branch of a Russian bank in Abkhazia to finance projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/313041/
views: 153
Print
Related
Unrest in Abkhazia: President of republic resigns
Popular
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30 Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
4 December, Wednesday
11:03
Sensory Department opened in Kelechek rehabilitation center Sensory Department opened in Kelechek rehabilitation ce...
10:50
Kyrgyzstanis to compete at World Teqball Championship
10:40
Visit to Seoul: Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan’s delegation attend official reception
10:16
Daiyrbek Orunbekov awarded ‘Tree of Friendship’ gold medal
10:08
Parliament of Abkhazia votes against ratification of agreement with Russia
3 December, Tuesday
17:53
Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with State Duma colleagues
17:35
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities