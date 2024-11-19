11:26
Unrest in Abkhazia: President of republic resigns

The President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania is resigning. Interfax reported, citing the protocol signed following the negotiations between the opposition and the authorities.

The Prime Minister of the republic, Alexander Ankvab, is also leaving his post.

According to the Constitution of Abkhazia, Vice President Badra Gunba will become the acting president, and Valery Bganba, who previously held this post, will become the acting prime minister.

Recall, protests took place in Sukhumi for several days. Opponents of the government rallied against the ratification of the «investment agreement with Russia».

The document, which was announced a year ago, assumes a large-scale expansion of the presence of Russian business. The local opposition says that large Russian businesses will eventually force locals out of the service and resort sectors. The new agreement will allow companies from the Russian Federation to get land plots. It also concerns years-long tax holidays for such investors, the possibility of bringing in foreign workers and duty-free import of building materials for the construction of facilities.

For these needs, a branch of a Russian bank will be opened in Abkhazia to finance projects. Last week, crowds of opponents of the law blocked bridges connecting the capital of Abkhazia, Sukhumi, with other regions of the country. The unrest spread to the building of the State Security Service in Sukhumi, where the detainees were taken. According to local economists, the Russians will be able to quickly take control without any participation of the country’s citizens. At the same time, according to media reports, the Russian authorities insist on ratification of the agreement (half of Abkhazia’s budget comes from Russia).
