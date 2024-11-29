Son of ex-Agriculture Minister becomes head of Karakol City Council

Son of the former Minister of Agriculture Askarbek Dzhanybekov, Aibek Saparbekov, became the head of the Karakol City Council. Local authorities confirmed the information.

The deputies gathered for their first session, during which they elected the Chairman of the City Council. Aibek Saparbekov, 37, was elected to the post by a majority of votes. He was elected to the City Council from Birge Together party.

He has a diploma from the Kyrgyz Agrarian University in veterinary medicine. He is married and has two children.

His father, Askarbek Dzhanybekov, headed the Ministry of Agriculture in 2021.