Sadyr Japarov dissolves City Council of Kerben

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on dissolving of Kerben City Council and holding of early elections. Presidential press service reported.

He supported the proposal of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to dissolve this City Council. The decision was made in connection with the non-election of the mayor of the city. Early elections are scheduled for November 28, 2021.

The CEC has been instructed to organize repeat elections, and the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to allocate the necessary funds, ensure law and order, help it ensure cybersecurity of information systems, and take measures to ensure the safe storage of voting and voter identification equipment.

The head of the state administration of Aksy district was instructed to assist in the work of the authorized body in the field of population registration and the relevant election commission for the formation, clarification and drawing up of voter lists and the solution of organizational, material and technical issues in the preparation and holding of elections.
