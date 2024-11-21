11:19
Kamchybek Tashiev announces amount of money returned to state from corruption

As part of the fight against corruption, up to $125 billion has been returned to the state. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference.

He specified that this amount has been returned for four years — from 2020 to 2024.

Kamchybek Tashiev assured that the fight against corruption will continue and all those accused of such crimes will be punished.

«Previously, corrupt officials were fined and remained free. However, after the adoption of the new law, they will not only pay fines, but also serve prison sentences,» he said.
