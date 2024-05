Bakyt Tynalieva was relieved of her post of Chairwoman of the National Attestation Commission under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the head of state reported.

The decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov. Bakyt Tynalieva was relieved of her post according to the submitted letter of resignation.

Bakyt Tynalieva was appointed to the post of Chairwoman of the National Attestation Commission in September 2021.