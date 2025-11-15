Over 350 Meken Cards issued to Kyrgyz compatriots with foreign citizenship

More than 350 Meken Cards have been issued over the past two years to Kyrgyz compatriots holding foreign citizenship. The press service of the Ministry of Labor reported.

According to the ministry, applications for obtaining the status of a compatriot with foreign citizenship through the automated Meken Card system have been accepted since March 13, 2023.

«Since the launch, a total of 403 applications have been received, of which 358 have been approved and 9 rejected. The leading countries by number of submitted applications and issued cards are Russia (64 submitted, 90 issued), Turkmenistan (9 submitted, 10 issued), and Germany (5 submitted, 10 issued). Meken Cards were also issued to citizens of Austria, Belarus, Turkey, Jordan, the United States, Ukraine, Italy, Korea, and the Netherlands,» the statement says.

Meken Card is valid for 10 years. Applications are processed within three months under the standard procedure or 1.5 months under the simplified one. Renunciation of Kyrgyz citizenship for compatriots takes no more than six months.

Foreign nationals who were previously citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as their children and grandchildren—except citizens of border countries—are eligible for the Meken Card. Applications can be submitted within Kyrgyzstan at territorial offices or Public Service Centers, and abroad at diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan.