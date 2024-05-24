Kyrgyzstanis can go to work in the UK only through Labor Ministry

Director of the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Kudaiberdiev, said at a meeting of Ishenim faction of Parliament that only the Center is engaged in legal employment of citizens in the UK under the state program.

«But there are a lot of advertisements on social media inviting people to work there. They offer good conditions, and our citizens fall for these tricks. There are cases when citizens transfer money to these agencies and are then caught with fake visas and air tickets,» he said.

According to Bakyt Kudaiberdiev, it is difficult to bring deceivers to justice, since these agencies are located in other countries — Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Poland and Slovakia.