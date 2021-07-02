Kyrgyzstan moves 19 lines up in Global Cybersecurity Index

Kyrgyzstan moved from the 111th line to the 92nd from 2018 to 2020 in the Global Cybersecurity Index. The Ministry of Digital Development of the country provided such data.

Kyrgyzstan took the 7th place among the CIS countries in the field of cybersecurity by the end of 2020.

The Global Cybersecurity Index takes into account legal, technical and organizational indicators.

At least 676,918 types of malware have been eliminated in the state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic since 2019, including 663,821 requests for malicious resources, 348 unique types of malicious programs (ART class — an advanced resistant threat) have been removed that are not detected by standard anti-virus tools and are designed to secretly retrieve personal information.

Formation of a unified database began in 2020 to improve the efficiency of incident response.

National cyber exercises were carried within organizational measures, and in 2019, the national response team CERT-KG took part in international cyber exercises. An interdepartmental commission on information and cybersecurity has been created under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Together with KOICA, it is planned to implement a project to create a security operations center. Today, taking into account the ongoing work, Kyrgyzstan is progressively moving towards building a national system for ensuring cybersecurity, stably demonstrating growth dynamics,» the ministry’s statement says.